WATCH LIVE: Pres. Biden, Vice Pres. Harris meet with Congressional Black Caucus

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to meet with members of the Congressional Black Caucus.
They are set to begin at 4:30 p.m.
A Pulaski County man is dead and an NRV community services employee was hospitalized after stabbing each other during a home visit on Jan. 30, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to meet with members of the Congressional Black Caucus.
They are set to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.