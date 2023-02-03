The Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show returns to Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. – The Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show returns to the Berglund Center for its 13th year. The show is packed with exhibits, ideas and inspiration for your next home project.

The show features everything from the front door to the backyard, including the latest trends in kitchens, baths and remodeling.

The Berglund Center is filled with exhibits that feature garden displays, landscaping, water features, pools, spas and more.

At the show, visitors can find builders, remodelers, contractors, and interior designs to help fix up your home.

Terri Langford, the Owner of Cabinetry with TLC says, “I have been in Roanoke all my life. We really enjoy seeing previous customers who come back around for help with another room in their house. So it is nice to catch up with everybody and see the changes they have made to their homes.”

There is something for everyone at the show. Children can visit with animal ambassadors and see live animal demonstrations from the Mill Mountain Zoo. Also, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is hosting demonstrations with turtles, birds of prey and mammals.

Angels of Assisi is also on sight with pets that need to be adopted.

Lowes is hosting a Plant a Seed Seminar for kids. They can learn how to plant seeds, nurture them and watch them grow.

The show runs all weekend long at the Berglund Center. Doors open at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and close at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. Parking is free and the first 100 people each day receive a free Lowest bucket.