Meet Lucy, 10 News' Pet of the Week! She's currently available for adoption at the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Could Lucy be your purrfect pet?

This sweet girl is a fourth-month-old kitten that will be available for adoption at the Roanoke Valley SPCA on Friday, Feb. 16.

Julie Rickmond, the Director of Marketing and Communications said she just came to the SPCA a few days ago from another shelter. She is very loving, sweet, and playful and gets along well with a variety of homes.

If you’re interested in adopting Lucy or another pet you can do so here.

View more adoptable pets featured on 10 News here.