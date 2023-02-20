Ukrainian orchestra set to perform at Radford University on Tuesday

RADFORD, Va. – A Ukrainian orchestra is slated to perform at Radford University on Tuesday (Feb.21), just three days prior to the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine, which has a history of performances dating back to 1902, will have a concert at the Bondurant Auditorium in Preston Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Theodore Kuchar, who has been recognized as the most recorded conductor of his generation, will guide the performance as the principal conductor. Violin soloist Andriy Tchaikovsky will also be starring in the concert.

The performance will feature pieces from Ludwig van Beethoven, Max Bruch and Ukrainian composer, Yevhen Stankovych.

You can purchase tickets online by clicking here, in person at the Hurlburt Student Center Information Desk or by calling 540-381-5420. They may also be purchased at the door.

Admission is $15 for adults, $7.50 for those under 12 years old and free with a Radford University ID.