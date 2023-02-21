Honoring Black history: The first African American to serve on the Pulaski County BOS

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – One man in the New River Valley made history more than once with the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors.

It may be eight years since Joe Sheffey sat in council chambers, but Sheffey has kept his touch, getting a room in order.

“It was an excellent run for me,” Sheffey said.

Sheffey served on the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors from 1987 until 2015, when he decided not to run for re-election, making him the longest-serving member on the board of supervisors.

Sheffey initially wasn’t interested in politics until Pulaski County Sheriff Frank Conners encouraged him in the mid-1980s.

“He came by the office at the time and said Joe I’m on this committee and this committee has looked a different people that may want to run for the board of supervisors, my response was Frank I’ve never been to a board of supervisors meeting,” Sheffey said.

After attending a meeting, Sheffey decided he would run, but like all good stories, there’s a challenge.

Sheffey lost his first attempt to get on the board by less than 100 votes.

“Well, I heard so many people say Joe not many people have gotten that close to him, and you might want to give it another try,” Sheffey said.

Sheffey could keep issues balanced by hearing both sides, especially since the board had a mix of Democrats and Republicans. He said listening benefitted him the most.

“I found out if a particular board member lived in that area, they have a better perspective on what is needed,” Sheffey said.

Deputy County Administrator Anthony Akers said there’s a park dedicated to Sheffey near Fairlawn.

“Mr. Sheffey is a pillar in our community in Pulaski County, he’s a wonderful southern gentleman, type of a man and very well respected,” Akers said.