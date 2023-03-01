Radford University men’s basketball coach to resume duties after being charged with DUI

RADFORD, Va. – The head men’s basketball coach at Radford University is set to resume his full duties just over two weeks after being charged with driving under the influence, according to Radford University Athletics.

Darris Nichols will return to the court on Monday, March 6, to resume his full duties as head coach of the men’s basketball team, RU Athletics said.

Nichols was arrested and charged with a DUI on Sunday, Feb. 19, as we reported. His BAC was measured at 0.25, triple the legal limit, according to court records.

He was taken to the New River Regional Jail where he was later released on bond, according to authorities.

Radford University men’s basketball head coach Darris Nichols, of Radford, has been charged with driving under the influence. (Credit: Courtesy of New River Valley Regional Jail) (WSLS)

Court records also showed that Nichols was also sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 178 suspended, and must pay a $2,500 fine.

In addition, RU athletics said that Shane Nichols will continue to work as Acting Head Coach through March 5.

