Radford University men’s basketball coach charged with DUI, blew triple legal BAC limit

Radford University men’s basketball head coach Darris Nichols, of Radford, has been charged with driving under the influence. (Credit: Courtesy of New River Valley Regional Jail)

RADFORD, Va. – UPDATE

Radford University men’s basketball head coach Darris Nichols’ blood alcohol concentration was triple the legal limit when it was taken after he was pulled over, according to arrest warrants.

Nichols was arrested and charged with a DUI on Sunday and records show that his BAC was measured at 0.25 when he was pulled over on Sunday. The legal BAC limit is 0.8.

Darris, 36, was taken into custody and taken to the New River Valley Jail on Sunday, Feb. 19 shortly before midnight, custody records show.

ORIGINAL STORY

Radford University men’s basketball head coach Darris Nichols, of Radford, has been charged with driving under the influence. The athletics department announced Tuesday morning that Shane Nichols, his older brother, will serve as acting head coach.

Darris, 36, was taken into custody and taken to the New River Valley Jail on Sunday, Feb. 19 shortly before midnight, custody records show.

Authorities have confirmed to 10 News that the incident happened near Pershing Avenue and Wadsworth Street.

Darris has since been released on bond.

According to his Radford University bio, this year marks Darris’s second season as a basketball coach at the school. Prior to that, Nichols served as an assistant coach at the University of Florida for six seasons.

We contacted Radford University for comment Monday night and they responded with the following: “Radford University is evaluating the situation and has no comment at this time.”

On Tuesday morning at about 11 a.m., Radford Athletics posted to Twitter about the incident, saying:

A statement from Radford Athletics pic.twitter.com/I9ZPqGdnua — Radford Athletics (@ru_athletics) February 21, 2023

We reached out to officials at the New River Valley Jail for a mugshot.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops

You may have noticed a difference in how we’ve been reporting on crime. To learn more, click here or email trust@wsls.com