Lynchburg Police searching for missing 31-year-old woman believed to be in danger

Police described Sara Christina-Marie Darby as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 200 pounds and said she has dark pink braids in her hair.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – An active search is underway for a missing 31-year-old woman believed to be in danger, the Lynchburg Police Department reports.

Authorities say Sara Christina-Marie Darby was last seen leaving her home in the 100 block of Sublett Court with an unknown man. Witnesses told police that the man appeared to be in his 30s and had short braids with a receding hairline. They said he was wearing jeans, a dark-colored jacket and dark-colored shoes and was carrying a duffle bag.

The police department stated that Darby is considered a missing endangered adult given that she experiences medical conditions that affect her cognitive abilities, according to her family.

Police described the woman as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 200 pounds and said she has dark pink braids in her hair. We’re told by authorities that she was last seen wearing a short-sleeved shirt, dark-colored pants, black sandals and carrying a small bag. Her family says she does not have a cell phone.

Authorities added that Darby has been located in the area of the Salvation Army on Park Avenue in the past.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.