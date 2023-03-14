95th Oscars highlight diversity

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Academy Hosted the 95th Annual Oscar Awards Sunday, with an extra emphasis on diversity in film.

‘Everything, Everywhere All At Once’ featured a primarily Asian cast.

The movie was the most awarded of the night, with 11 nominations and seven wins.

One of those wins is the coveted ‘Best Picture.’

People are praising the movie for its diverse cast and plot line, saying that it’s about time for diversity in Hollywood.

“It’s great that especially given how tumultuous the past couple of years have been for the Asian community in general with anti-Asian hate crimes and violence directed towards us,” Dr. Vincent Wang, APIDA Caucus Co-Chair at VT said. “It was just refreshing I think and good to be in the positive part of the news for once.”

People also praised the diversity in the trailer for the live-action Little Mermaid shown at the show, which features a Black Ariel.