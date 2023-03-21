Fight led to Northwest Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – Two men were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a fight ended in gunfire in Northwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

On March 21 around 12:05 p.m., Roanoke PD said they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound near the intersection of 11th Street and Orange Avenue NW.

When officers got to the scene, they found one man in the roadway with what appeared to be serious injuries from an assault.

Then, police said they got another call about a person who had been shot in the 1200 block of Grayson Avenue NW. Officers responded to the area and found another man with what appeared to be a minor gunshot wound, according to RPD.

Roanoke Fire-EMS took both men to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, authorities said.

RPD said their preliminary investigation indicates that the men were involved in a fight on 11th Street. During that fight, police said a shot was fired and one of the men was shot. The other man then drove himself to the 1200 block of Grayson Avenue NW, police said.

According to police, the men knew each other and have been identified, but did not share their names.

One of the men is now facing charges, authorities said. We’re told warrants will be served once he is released from the hospital. There is no word on if the other man will face charges in connection with this incident.

Roanoke Police say the investigation is ongoing.

