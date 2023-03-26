Blacksburg Shooting Range Temporarily Closed

Wednesday’s event highlighted the completion of the public safety training gun range.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Leaders with the United States Department of Agriculture said to protect public and firefighter health and safety, the Blacksburg Shooting Range in Montgomery County is temporarily closed.

The entrance road to the shooting range is also temporarily closed.

Leaders said a wildfire ignited at the shooting range on Saturday, March 25, 2023. For firefighters to safely contain the wildfire and monitor the landscape, the shooting range will be closed on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

For current information, visit this website.

Signs and barrels have been installed at the shooting range entrance location to prevent vehicular, ATV, and pedestrian traffic from entering the area.

For more information, contact the Eastern Divide Ranger District at 540-552-4641, or visit the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest website.