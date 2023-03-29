Two arrested after Amherst County authorities seize more than $1.5K fentanyl, stolen gun

Two arrested as a result of a narcotics investigation in Amherst County (Credit: Amherst County Sheriff's Office)

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Two people were arrested after authorities seized more than $1,500 worth of fentanyl, a stolen gun, meth, and suspected counterfeit pills during a narcotics investigation, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told deputies with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police TAC Team executed the search warrant on Tuesday, March 28, in the Faulconerville area of the county.

The sheriff’s office said they seized the following items during the investigation:

More than $1,500 of fentanyl,

Meth,

A stolen Glock 19 Gen 5 9mm,

Suspected counterfeit pills.

Items seized during Amherst County narcotics investigation (Credit: Amherst County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

Antwone Sparrow and Sabrina Allen were both arrested and charged as a result of the search warrant, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sparrow is now facing the following charges:

Possession of a Schedule I/II substance,

False identity to a law enforcement officer.

Deputies said Sparrow was also wanted in Bedford on three other charges.

Allen is being charged with the following, authorities said:

Sell, give, or distribute a Schedule I/II substance,

Receipt of a stolen firearm, or aid in concealing,

Possession of a firearm while distributing, or possession with intent to distribute, a Schedule I/II substance.

The arrests come as a result of a two-month-long narcotics investigation, authorities said.

Amherst County citizens are being encouraged to report illegal activity on the Drug Hotline at (434)-946-7585.