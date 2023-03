Alley Cat is a young, sweet and very mellow kitty. She is at the Roanoke Valley SPCA looking for a forever home. Denise Hayes, the CEO for the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought Alley by 10 News for a visit and the kitten was an instant fan favorite.

She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and FeLV tested. If you’re interested in adopting Alley, visit the Roanoke Valley SPCA’s website.