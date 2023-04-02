62º

Five juveniles involved in drunk driving crash in Christiansburg, driver facing charges

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Multimedia Journalist

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Christiansburg Police say on Friday at approximately 9 p.m., they responded to a crash at 2380 Roanoke Street in Christiansburg.

Officers say they found one car had hit a utility pole. There were five juveniles in the car.

They say the driver was taken to Montgomery Regional Hospital, along with one of the passenger. A third passenger suffered no injuries and were released to their parents. A fourth passenger was transported to New River Valley Medical Center. And the fifth passenger was transferred to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Officials say the driver was charged with driving after illegally consuming alcohol.

They say additional charges for the driver, as well as other passengers, are pending.

