Sheriff’s department goes beyond duty to serve less fortunate

ROANOKE, VA – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Department is bridging the gap between law enforcement and people experiencing homelessness.

Sheriff’s deputy Dewar Sahi says often times the less fortunate don’t supported by law enforcement.

“I also feel like it’s a good thing to show individuals here that ‘hey, we’re here for you, we’re here to serve you,’” Sahi said. “And it helps bridge gaps, and it helps also to build relationships you know with people we may not see on an everyday basis, but to also say ‘hey, I’m here.’”

The department partnered with KoolKids, a local business that feeds dozens of residents at the Roanoke Rescue Mission every month.

The Sheriff’s Department is one of the 21 national cohorts participating in the Law Enforcement-Community Engagement Network and used this opportunity as community outreach according to Sheriff Antonio Hash.

“That’s when you know you’re giving away hope,” Hash said. “That’s when you know you’re giving away a sense of togetherness and bringing our community together no matter where you come from.”

Sheriff Hash says events like this allows him to get out of his comfort zone.

“When you talk about community policing, the people in your locality or in your community want to see law enforcement come back out and embrace the community at large,” Hash said. “So, I’m excited when the community will receive us in any capacity, not just with the less fortunate, but any sector of our city.”

KoolKids owner Melvin Ward feeds residents every month.

“It’s in my blood. My mother always raised me to do whatever you can do for people,” Ward said. “Pretty much do whatever you can do. Anything counts. And to see these people smiling, we’re blessed to be out here.”

Ward says the Sheriff’s Department stepping in allows him to reach even more people.

“It touched me really deep,” Ward said. “I’m really serious about it. Ten years strong I’ve been doing this.”