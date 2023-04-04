Man who trafficked more than $1.4M meth, cocaine into SWVA convicted by federal jury, officials say

A Texas man has been convicted for his involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy that stretched from Mexico into Southwest Virginia, according to the Office of Attorney General Miyares.

Alonso Cantu-Cantu, 46, of Houston, Texas, was the major source of supply for a drug conspiracy that stretched into Southwest Virginia, officials said.

During the conspiracy, officials said Cantu-Cantu distributed more than 33 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 6 kilograms of cocaine into Southwest Virginia.

We’re told that Cantu-Cantu received methamphetamine in 55-gallon drums that were brought into the United States in water tankers from Mexico.

Officials said he then redistributed the drugs through distributors from Indiana, who then distributed down the supply chain through the Western District of Virginia, from Harrisonburg to Bristol.

The transactions were organized by another trafficker who was incarcerated in prison during the conspiracy, according to court officials.

According to Miyares’ office, the estimated street value of the methamphetamine and cocaine distributed during the course of the conspiracy was more than $1.4 million.

The following items were seized during the investigation, officials said: