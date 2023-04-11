That was a piece of cake! Lynch Station baker wins $200K lottery prize

Lynette Crider wins $200,000 off of The Price is Right scratcher (Credit: Virginia Lottery)

LYNCH STATION, Va. – This Lynch Station woman must have been baking up some luck along with her desserts.

Lynette Crider was delivering one of her cakes when she stopped at Apple Market and bought a The Price is Right lottery ticket, VA Lottery officials said.

She went home, scratched it, and to her surprise, officials said she won $200,000.

“I started hollering!” Crider told Lottery officials. “It feels wonderful!”

The Price is Right lottery scratchers feature prizes that range from $5 to $200,000, lottery officials said.

We’re told the chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 2,040,000.

Lottery officials said that Crider is the second person to claim the top prize, which means one more $200,000 ticket remains unclaimed in this game.

Even though she loves to bake, officials said Crider has no immediate plans for her winnings except to pay bills and possibly get a new vehicle.

With all gaming, Virginia Lottery officials remind you to play responsibly.