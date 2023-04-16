8-year-old shot in Campbell County, authorities say

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – On Saturday, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an 8-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities said the boy was in stable condition, but did have what appeared to be a single small caliber hole in his upper buttock/lower back area.

Campbell County Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene of the incident at 7914 Lewis Ford Road, and heard several gunshots nearby, authorities said.

Deputies said two suspects were located shooting rifles at improper backstops that were facing toward where the boy was injured.

After questioning the male suspects, their weapons were seized and warrants were obtained for both suspects for reckless handling of a firearm, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said this is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are still pending.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9580 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Community members can also leave a tip through the P3 app on mobile devices.