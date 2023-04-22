Blue Ridge Marathon cancelled due to severe weather

The Blue Ridge Marathon has been cancelled due to severe weather.

Roanoke, Va – Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon is officially cancelled due to severe weather.

Just before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, organizers announced that emergency services have been forced to officially cancel the remaining races. All runners, volunteers, staff, and crowd must immediately evacuate the course and Elmwood Park.

Runners are advised to shelter in place at available aid tents or other shelter.

Shuttles will be deployed to pick up any extra runners. They will drop runners of at Elmwood Park parking garage on Williamson Road.

Bag drop will remain open and the race will not be restarted.

In a Facebook Post, organizers said they regret to make this announcement, but severe weather and athlete safety has forced them to make this decision.