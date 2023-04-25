Political analyst weighs in on Biden’s re-election bid

Four years to the day since President Joe Biden announced his 2020 Presidential bid, he has announced his plan to run for re-election in 2024. Biden’s plan for re-election has drawn some criticism due to his age.

ROANOKE, VA – Four years to the day since President Joe Biden announced his 2020 Presidential bid, he has announced his plan to run for re-election in 2024.

At 80 years old, he is over 20 years older than the average incumbent, according to 10 News political analyst Dr. Ed Lynch.

Lynch said Biden faces an uphill battle, largely due to unpopular public opinion on both sides of the political spectrum.

”This announcement didn’t come as a surprise although maybe it should have, because President Biden goes into his reelection announcement with 70% of the American people not wanting him to run again, including 52% of Democrats. That’s unheard of,” Lynch said.

Biden’s announcement comes after several Republican candidates announced their bids for the GOP nomination, including former President Trump and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.