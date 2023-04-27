Southwest Roanoke shooting leaves man hospitalized with non-life-threatening wound, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in Southwest Roanoke on Thursday evening, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

On April 27 around 4:50 p.m., RPD said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1700 block of Westview Avenue SW.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to RPD.

Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and details about what led to the shooting are limited at this time. T

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 to share what you know. You can also text RPD at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

You may have noticed a difference in how we’ve been reporting on crime. To learn more, click here or email trust@wsls.com