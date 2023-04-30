One in custody after Bedford County barricade incident

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One person was taken into custody after authorities were involved in an operation in Bedford County late Saturday, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a home in the 1200 block of Nicopolis Road for a mental health complaint.

According to authorities, upon arrival, the subject barricaded themself inside the residence.

Negotiators and the Tactical Response Team responded, and the subject surrendered peacefully, deputies said.

The subject was taken to a local hospital for mental health treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.