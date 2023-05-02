All Tuesday Morning stores set to close, ‘going out of business’ sale underway

Shopping at Tuesday Morning stores will soon be a thing of the past.

The company, known for its wide variety of discounted home decor, has announced that it will begin closing all of its stores in 25 states throughout the country, including three located in our region:

Tuesday Morning Towers Shopping Center - 660 Brandon Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24015

Tuesday Morning Ridgewood Farm Village - 1923 Electric Road, Salem, VA 24153

Tuesday Morning 2138 Wards Road - 2138 Wards Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502

But before Tuesday Morning permanently shuts its doors, there will be a ‘going out of business’ sale where shoppers can save up to 30 percent off the lowest ticketed prices. Some of the items up for grabs include lamps, furniture, bedding and other home decor. There are also toys, pet supplies, luggage, beauty and more.

You can use gift cards and merchandise return gift cards through Saturday, May 13.

The iconic retailer originally opened in 1974.