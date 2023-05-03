Take a trip around the world this weekend at the Lynchburg International Festival

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Take a trip around the world in one afternoon this Saturday at Riverfront Park. The Lynchburg International Festival is taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You and your family can experience a unique Parade of Nations, international foods, music, dances, displays and more. Samples from various culinary delights will be available. You can also purchase artwork and crafts, watch traditional dances and listen to music from around the world.

This is an opportunity to learn about different cultures, right here in our own community.

Josh Quintero, The Community Engagement Manager for the City of Lynchburg, says, “This is an important community event. The community really comes together to show our differences and our uniqueness, but also to appreciate those and come together, have a good time, eat some food, and enjoy the time together with your family and friends.”

Some of the performances include Laughing Dragon Kung Fu, Dancing Dolls Indian Youth Dance Team, and Bridgette Jerrels African-American Flag Dances.

This event is free to the public, but organizers recommend showing up early for parking.