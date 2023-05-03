56º

WATCH: Vigil for 6-year-old shot and killed in Lynchburg

Kingston Campbell (Credit: Shay Butter) (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A community is coming together after a heartbreaking incident.

Kingston Campbell was shot and killed while playing a video game on his bed, officials said.

10 News received a statement from Kingston’s mother, which read, in part, “Kingston had me wrapped around his little finger. he was my weakness. my only son. my youngest child. i will never be the same again. Read her full statement here.

[PHOTOS: Kingston Campbell, 6-year-old victim of Lynchburg shooting]

A vigil was held in Kingston’s honor at the Greater Peaceful Baptist Church in Lynchburg. You can watch the first portion of the vigil below.

