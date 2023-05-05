Pulaski County chairwoman sworn into Virginia Association of Counties

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Southwest Virginia will now have more voices in the state legislature.

Pulaski County Board of Supervisor Chairwoman Laura Walters was sworn in to represent seven counties, including Pulaski, as part of the Virginia Association of Counties.

Walters said the goal is to ensure counties west of Montgomery are advocated for, highlighting issues they deal with. One issue Walters wants to address is how the legislature decides and approves funding.

“Another thing that we decided was just to send a letter to legislators and talk about some of the hardships that not passing a budget on time creates for us, because it leaves us in limbo,” Walters said.

The Virginia Association of Counties is an organization that has leaders who represent counties in the General Assembly in steering committees.