Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs prepare for celebrations following President’s Cup win

ROANOKE, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs are still on fire after winning the President’s Cup on the ice for the first time in franchise history and city leaders are planning a celebration honoring the team’s achievement.

The energy inside the Berglund Center was off the charts and fans all over are still excited the Dawgs won the President’s Cup Tuesday evening.

“I’m glad they brought the championship to Roanoke,” one fan said.

Some were fans shocked, but pleased the Dawgs took home the President’s Cup.

“We got a team that people can call our own — people follow them, even little kids, I won’t be able to make it but they’ll be in my heart,” another fan said.

The team will be escorted with public safety vehicles to the Berglund Center.

While the parade starts along 2nd Street and Church Avenue, city leaders say the best spot to catch team is along Wells Avenue and Williamson Road.

The reason for that is because there are no road closures and leaders are urging the public to be safe.

The team is also hosting a celebration at the Berglund Center until 5 p.m. Saturday that’s free.

Staff at the Berglund Center are pleased the Dawgs are the champions.

“You can feel it in the air how excited Roanoke was, it’s crazy, you wouldn’t think of it as a hockey town but it really is, they were starving for hockey, we were happy to bring it back and in a short amount of town they are champions of SPHL,” Berglund Center Director of Marketing Robert Knight said.