Tennessee man dead after motorcycle crash in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – One man is dead after a crash in Giles County on May 5, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened on Route 460 about one mile west of Route 61 around 8:30 p.m., police said.

Michael Ruganis, 46, was driving a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 on Route 460 and as he went into a curve, he lost control of the motorcycle, according to VSP.

As a result, Ruganis was thrown off, and the motorcycle ran off the right side of the road, hitting an embankment, authorities said.

We’re told Ruganis was wearing a helmet but died at the scene.

According to state police, the crash is still under investigation, and speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash.