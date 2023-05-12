Lynchburg man arrested, charged in connection with online investigation of crimes against children

50-year-old Thomas Lehrmann, charged with two counts of the use of communication device to facilitate certain offenses against minors. (Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)

A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an online investigation into crimes against children, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Thomas Lehrmann, of Lynchburg, agreed to meet with an underaged child for inappropriate activities but was taken into custody by Alleghany County deputies with assistance from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Services when he arrived at the agreed upon location.

He has been charged with two counts of the use of a communication device to facilitate certain offenses against minors.

“The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to keeping the youth of the Alleghany Highlands safe,” the sheriff’s office said.

If you would like information on how to keep your children safe when they are online, contact the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office at 540-965-1770.