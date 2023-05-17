Amherst County authorities, community work together to bring four into custody

Hunter Ponton (left) and Carlos Tucker (right) - charged after collaborative investigation efforts in Amherst County (Credit: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office)

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Four people have been arrested as a result of collaborative investigation efforts in Amherst County, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said they worked with the Lowesville Community Group and other concerned citizens to conduct criminal interdiction efforts in northern Amherst County.

Four people were arrested in total as a result of their efforts thus far, authorities said.

On May 2, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Samuetta Lane and arrested three people: Hunter Ponton, Michael Agnor, and Jessica Givens. According to the department, the three are facing the following charges:

Hunter Ponton Possession with intent to sell Schedule I or II drugs, Grand larceny,

Michael Agnor Receive stolen goods worth $200 or more, Possession of Schedule I or II drugs, Grand larceny, Felony probation violation

Jessica Givens Falsely identifying to law enforcement, Three counts of felony probation violation, Two misdemeanor counts of probation violation



Two weeks later, on May 16, authorities said they were staking out the Roses Mill Road area. As a result of those surveillance operations, deputies intercepted meth being taken from a local residence.

Around 2 p.m. that day, we’re told the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team executed 2 simultaneous search warrants on Carlos Tucker’s residence and shed on Roses Mill Road.

During the search, authorities said they found a stolen Maverick 12 gauge shotgun inside Tucker’s home along with various caliber ammo. The sheriff’s office said the gun was reported stolen out of Campbell County back in February.

The next day, May 17, authorities said they arrested Tucker at a residence on Turkey Mountain Road. The sheriff’s office said they obtained another search warrant for this residence and found two more firearms along with various caliber ammo.

Tucker, a four-time convicted felon, is now facing the following charges as a result of the operations, according to the ACSO:

Sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance classified as Schedule I or II,

Possession of firearms while in possession of certain substances,

Possession or transportation of firearms, firearms ammunition, stun weapons, explosives, or concealed weapons by convicted felons,

Receipt of a stolen firearm.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office continues to encourage citizens to report criminal activity in their neighborhoods to the Drug Hotline at 434-946-7585.

Mugshots for Agnor and Givens were not used per WSLS guidelines.