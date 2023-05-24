Altavista man charged after authorities seize ‘substantial amount’ of Fentanyl from residence

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged after narcotics were seized from a Campbell County home, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office conducted a narcotics search warrant at 4845 Marysville Road in Altavista.

During the search, authorities said a substantial amount of Fentanyl was seized.

Q’uartez Shakur Robinson, 29, of Altavista was been charged with possession of schedule I or II substance with the intent to distribute.

The sheriff’s office said Robinson was transported to Blue Ridge Regional Jail and is currently being held without bond.