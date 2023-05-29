Multiple people hurt after crash on Calohan Road in Rustburg

Several people were injured following a crash Sunday on Calohan Rd, according to the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department.

RUSTBURG, Va. – Multiple people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash on Calohan Road in Rustburg on Sunday, according to the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department.

At about 10:05 p.m., crews were sent to the 1100 block of Calohan Rd for the report of a crash with a possible head-on collision.

After arriving at the scene, authorities found two vehicles that were heavily damaged, one in each lane of travel.

EMS personnel then examined passengers in both vehicles for injuries and transported them to a hospital.

The crash caused traffic delays, with drivers being diverted from the area until both vehicles were removed from the scene.

We’re told the scene of the crash was cleared by 11:30 p.m.

Authorities didn’t specify how many people were hurt in this incident or the extent of their injuries, but we’re working for you to learn more.