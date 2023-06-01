70º

Radford city police chief to resign in July

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

RADFORD, Va. – Chief Jeffrey Dodson Jr. with the Radford Police Department is set to resign in July after three years with the department, according to a release from city officials.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work alongside the brave men and women of the Radford City Police Department,” said Dodson. “The men and women of this agency are doing amazing work each day. I will continue to pray for these officers as they continue to serve and protect the Radford Community.”

Dodson’s resignation will take effect on July 14. According to officials, he has accepted a job that will allow him to spend more time with his family.

During his time at the department, Dodson oversaw the creation of the Community Engagement Unit, the peer support program and other achievements.

