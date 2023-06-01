Sen. Tim Kaine speaks against debt limit agreement, pipeline project

Senator Tim Kaine is weighing in on the agreement that could give the Mountain Valley Pipeline Project a green light

VIRGINIA – U.S. Senator Tim Kaine is speaking out on the debt limit agreement that could green-light the Mountain Valley Pipeline Project.

Kaine filed an amendment to remove that piece from the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

The deal would approve the remaining permits for the controversial pipeline.

Kaine said he’s concerned about what that could bring.

“People will try to buy Congress off, and members of Congress thinking about routes will look at real estate and say, ‘Well, here’s a county where nobody votes for me, let’s put the pipeline through there,’” Kaine said. “The pipeline project isn’t built in the air, it involves taking people’s land.”