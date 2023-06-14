68º

📢WEIGH IN: What questions or concerns do you have about drug use in Virginia?

We’re looking for your feedback

Jenna Zibton, Anchor

Data shows Roanoke has some of the highest non-fatal overdose rates in the country per capita. The White House launched an opioid overdose tracker late last year with the hope that it can help address the issue.

This dashboard focuses entirely on opioids — the leading cause of drug deaths — but excludes cocaine, meth and other substances.

Using the Hearken form below, let us know the concerns or questions you have about drug use in Virginia. Have you seen solutions that are working here or in other parts of the country that are helping?

