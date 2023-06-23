Two more weeks to file claims against Endo International in opioid settlement

A pharmaceutical company responsible for selling opioids has gone bankrupt. People negatively impacted by the drugs may be eligible for compensation, but there are only a couple more weeks to file a claim.

Lauren Davis is a Franklin County personal injury lawyer. She handles cases for people who have been prescribed opioids or encouraged to take them.

“We could spend all day talking about the impact of the opioid epidemic in our region,” Davis said. “It has been substantial. I think probably everyone either knows or knows of someone who’s been impacted.”

But, Davis said now may be your chance to be compensated.

You can file a claim against Endo International or their related companies for yourself or other family members, even lost ones. There are specific medications this case encompasses.

“This particular company had Opana, it also had Percocet,” Davis said. “That could be the brand name, or the generic if you use those, or if someone you know uses those. The second could be a drug called Ranitidine which is used to treat stomach ulcers and to reduce stomach acids, and the third is if you’ve had the use of transvaginal mesh in your body.”

Davis said it’s important to file now because you won’t have a chance later.

“The pharmaceutical companies involved here were allowed to do this behavior and that caused harm to many, many people,” Davis said. “The idea of holding them accountable through the civil justice system is that it will change that behavior.”

She said you don’t need to have a lawyer to file this claim. It’s as simple as visiting this website to fill out a form.

The deadline is July 7.