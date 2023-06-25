Donate to local organizations for Give Local NRV 2023

77º

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – The 10th Annual Online GiveLocalNRV Giving Day kicks off at noon on Wednesday, June 28, ending on June 29 at noon.

Hosted by The Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV.)

This community-wide, 24-hour online event engages New River Valley nonprofits in raising funds and awareness for their organizations. This year, 115 organizations are participating. Head to givelocalnrv.org to donate $5 or more to support your favorite organization.

The early giving period started on June 1, so donors can give any time leading up to the giving day itself. Collectively, the goal is to raise at least $500,000.

Part of the fun of the day includes the $25,500 in grants and prizes that the CFRNV is giving away with the help of our sponsors. See below for more details on specific grants and prizes.

