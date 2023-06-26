More than $1.4B funding announced for broadband access in Virginia

Va. – On Monday, Senator Mark Warner announced more than $1.4 billion in funding to expand broadband access in Virginia.

We’re told the funding was awarded through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, which was created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

For years, Warner has fought to expand access to broadband in Virginia. He even called in Virginians to contact the Federal Communications Commission regarding internet coverage in their communities.

After this call for help, Warner was able to bring attention to a significant number of locations that were incorrectly reported on the FCC broadband coverage map.

“This will bring better connectivity, it’ll bring more opportunity to rural communities, it will mean that literally, you shouldn’t have to leave your hometown to get a world-class education and to find a world-class job,” Warner said.

Senator Tim Kaine was also a large contributor in securing the funding.

“I’m proud to have helped pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that made today’s investments possible, and will continue to do all that I can to ensure that every Virginian has access to the tools they need to thrive — including broadband,” Kaine said.