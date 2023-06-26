Roanoke City Schools unveils new logo

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Schools logo is getting a facelift.

The administration revealed the new logo on Monday alongside a series of new websites for all of the schools.

Officials said the new look embodies their mission of unified learning.

You can see a star in the middle of the logo, which stands for achievement, and of course, the Star City.

The websites can be translated into almost any language, and RCPS leaders said it’s accessible to people of all abilities.

“We’re going to carry it forward and celebrate that diversity, our unity, our commitment, our promise for transparency,” said Verletta White, superintendent. “We’re just looking forward to utilizing that and showing that through this and through the work that we do.”

The new logo and website will roll out on Wednesday, but administrators say that it may take a few months for everything to switch over.