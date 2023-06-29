Carilion pediatrician warns of poor air quality, says negative health effects can ‘linger’

ROANOKE, Va. – The wildfire haze continues and it’s making Thursday’s air quality “unhealthy” in parts of the region and the Commonwealth.

That’s why doctors recommend parents limit the time kids spend outside, especially if they have lung conditions like asthma.

Even though the haze may clear up, the harmful particles in the air can stick around.

“The effects of what we’re seeing today can actually linger to some extent. Even though the air quality measures may improve, it can really take a few weeks for it to really clear out,” Dr. Christopher Pierce, Chair of Pediatrics at Carilion Children’s said.

He says that for children who take medication to control symptoms of lung conditions, parents should make sure they take their medication regularly.