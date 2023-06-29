Juvenile facing several charges in connection with fatal shooting in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead after a shooting in Danville Wednesday night, according to the Danville Police Department.

At about 10:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 200 block of Southland Drive, where shots had been fired.

Once at the scene, they located Andreiu D. Barley who appeared to have been hurt in a shooting. He was then transported to SOVAH Health, where he later passed away.

Danville Police say after getting into an argument with another individual, Barley “initiated an exchange of gunfire” with a 17-year-old boy who was inside a vehicle. Witnesses told police that the two knew one another.

Not long after responding to the shots fired call, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Franklin Turnpike for a vehicle that had been shot into. Officers later determined that this was the same vehicle believed to be involved in the initial incident on Southland Drive.

The juvenile has been charged with the following:

Underage possession of a firearm

Discharging a firearm within the city limits

Reckless handling of a firearm

The homicide remains under investigation, and officers aren’t looking for any other suspects.

Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.