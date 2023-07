Summer is in full swing and many people look forward to enjoying times outdoors.

Why not have fun and enjoy it with some wine?

The New River Vineyard is hosting several events to officially kickoff summer.

Owners say the Pulaski County Tourism leaders held many events which helped promote their business.

NRV also opened a brewery, Lil Squeech Brewing.

If you want more information, check out The New River Vineyard & Winery in Fairlawn, Virginia (nrvwine.com)