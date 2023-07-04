River Ridge Mall announces Ulta grand opening date

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Hey Lynchburg beauty gurus, we have news for you! River Ridge Mall has announced the opening date for the new Ulta store.

We’re told Ulta’s grand opening will be held on July 14 at 9:45 a.m., 15 minutes before the store officially opens for regular business hours.

This Ulta location will be what is called a “Full Experience Store” with a salon, a full Beauty Bar with a licensed make-up artist, and Benefit Brow Artist, officials said. It will be the first of its kind in Virginia.

Officials said customers that visit Ulta at River Ridge over the grand opening weekend will receive 20% off a qualifying purchase.