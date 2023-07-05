Three arrested after drugs, guns, ammunition seized in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Three people were arrested after authorities seized drugs, drug paraphernalia, guns, and ammunition during a traffic stop in Alleghany County Monday.
According to authorities, an Alleghany County deputy conducted the stop a the 8-mile marker on Interstate 64.
During the stop, the deputy discovered 16 grams of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms as well as ammunition.
Nicole Pennington, 36, Matthew Pennington, 41, and Michael Sparks, 37, all of White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia were arrested.
Nicole Pennington was charged with the following:
- Felony possession of Schedule I or II drugs
- Possession of firearm with Schedule I or II drug,
- Child endangerment
Matthew Pennington was charged with the following:
- Felony possession of Schedule I or II drugs
- Possession of firearm with Schedule I or II drugs
- Possession of firearm by convicted felon
Michael Sparks was charged with the following:
- Felony possession of Schedule I or II drugs
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of firearm with Schedule I or II drug
- Possession of firearm by convicted felon
- Felony concealing or destroying evidence
Matthew Pennington and Sparks are being held without bond at Alleghany Regional Jail and Nicole Pennington was released on bond.