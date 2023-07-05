86º

Three arrested, one crash during holiday weekend on Smith Mountain Lake

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Boating, Smith Mountain Lake, DUI, Safety

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Now that the holiday weekend is over, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has released the total number of drunk boaters and crashes.

Police inspected 302 boats and counted 128 violations. Police also made two arrests for operating under the influence and one DUI arrest.

Only one crash was reported when tubers collided on Betty’s Creek on Sunday.

July 4th Weekend
Boat Patrols17
Man Hours168
Boats Inspected302
Total Violation Detected128
Boating Incidents1
7/2/2023Tubers Collided - Betty’s Creek
Notable
3 Boating Safety CheckpointsIndian Point
Gills Creek
Bull Run
2 OUI Arrests
1 DUI Arrest

