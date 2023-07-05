Three arrested, one crash during holiday weekend on Smith Mountain Lake

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Now that the holiday weekend is over, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has released the total number of drunk boaters and crashes.
Police inspected 302 boats and counted 128 violations. Police also made two arrests for operating under the influence and one DUI arrest.
Only one crash was reported when tubers collided on Betty’s Creek on Sunday.
|July 4th Weekend
|Boat Patrols
|17
|Man Hours
|168
|Boats Inspected
|302
|Total Violation Detected
|128
|Boating Incidents
|1
|7/2/2023
|Tubers Collided - Betty’s Creek
|Notable
|3 Boating Safety Checkpoints
|Indian Point
|Gills Creek
|Bull Run
|2 OUI Arrests
|1 DUI Arrest