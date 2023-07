ELLISTON, Va. – Crews are at the scene of a Norfolk Southern train derailment in Elliston that took place Thursday night.

There is no word on how long clean-up with take, or how long crews will be at the site.

Details are limited at this time. 10 News is working for you to learn more.

Our team has reached out to area officials for more information and Norfolk Southern for a comment. We have yet to hear back.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops