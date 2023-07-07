Governor Youngkin hosts town hall ‘Parents Matter’ discussion

SALEM, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin held a town hall discussion in Salem with parents hearing their concerns and how to move forward with legislation that would protect kids while online.

“I think it was a great event I love the governor is willing to have conversations with parents,” one parent said.

At the Salem Library, parents listened to Senator David Sutterlein and his wife Ashley speaking about online safety concerns.

“With all the concerns raising kids in today’s world knowing they’re advocating is refreshing for us,” another parent said.

It’s part of a town hall session, called “Parents Matter.” The goal is to empower parents to take charge of their kid’s online activity.

Sutterlein introduced a bill that would protect 13-year-olds data while online, but it failed.

“The current internet Virginia law we have I don’t think is very strong,” Senator David Sutterlein said.

Youngkin discussed how social media can have a negative impact on children, which is why they are looking to revamp the behavioral health system in the state so that anyone can get assistance.

“We see study after study that show our children are truly in are in a mental and behavioral health crisis in so many ways,” Youngkin said.

It’s why the governor says he’s hoping Sutterlein wins the Senate race making the Senate majority Republican, helping Sutterlein’s bill that protects teen’s data get passed in the next session in January.

“David Sutterlein, I believe, is the leading senator on these particular individual rights topics,” Youngkin said.