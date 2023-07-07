State police report five fatalities in traffic crashes over the holiday weekend

On Friday, Virginia State Police reported five fatalities in four traffic crashes over the July 4 holiday weekend.

We’re told of the fatalities, one was a motorcyclist, two were drivers and two were passengers.

Police said the crashes took place in Arlington, Buchanan, Charles City, and Craig counties.

This year, state police participated in Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.) Operation CARE is a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities, and injuries.

“We are in the height of the summer travel season, so traffic safety should be of the utmost importance for all Virginians,” Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent said. “Excessive speeding, drivers and passengers failing to buckle up and distracted driving continue to put all at risk traveling on our highways. Our state troopers cannot be everywhere all the time. We need Virginians to put forth the extra effort and comply with speed limits, buckle up, and put the phone down. That’s how we save lives on our highways.”

Over the 2022 Independence Day weekend, VSP said Virginia troopers:

Arrested 36 drivers for operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Cited 2,051 speeders

Cited 980 reckless drivers

Cited 254 individuals for not wearing seatbelts

Cited 74 drivers for children not being properly secured in a vehicle

Cited 124 drivers for being in violation of the state’s “hands-free” law

VSP investigated 377 total traffic crashes statewide and assisted 392 disabled/stranded motorists during the July 4 statistical period.