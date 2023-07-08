One with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Amherst

AMHERST, Va. – One person sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Amherst Friday, according to the Amherst Police Department.

Authorities said at around 4:33 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of South Main Street and East Court Street for a report of an individual with a gunshot wound.

The Amherst Police Department, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and Amherst County Public Safety all responded to the scene.

Police said an individual was located in the area with life-threatening injuries. We’re told officers immediately began providing first aid before the Amherst County Public Safety took over providing first aid.

According to authorities, officers determined that the suspect was still on the scene and he was immediately detained.

The department said at this time, the incident is believed to be isolated and there is no active threat to the community.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and asks anyone with information about this incident to reach out to Captain Watts or Investigator Floyd with the Amherst Police Department at 434-946-9300.