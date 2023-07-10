Roanoke fire leaves $250K in damages, incendiary in nature, crews say

Crews were called to the scene of a fire overnight, according to the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office has shared new information about an overnight fire on Williamson Road.

As we reported below, it happened shortly before 2 a.m. at a strip mall in the 6400 block of Williamson Road.

Battalion Chief 1 arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the roof of one end of the building and were able to contain the fire within about 25 minutes.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was hurt, authorities said.

Three businesses adjacent to the building where the fire started now have smoke damage. Crews say Xtr3me Sports-bar & Grill was one of the businesses impacted by the fire.

According to the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was incendiary in nature and remains under investigation.

We’re told the fire caused $250,000.00 in damage to a total of five suites.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office at (540) 777-8732.

ORIGINAL STORY

“We appreciate the assistance of multiple units from Roanoke Fire and EMS on this call. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate,” said Roanoke County Fire and Rescue in a press release.